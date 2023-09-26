Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Small-cap stock below 100 close to life-time high. Do you own?

Small-cap stock below 100 close to life-time high. Do you own?

1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 02:43 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Small-cap stock below 100 today climbed to intraday high of 53.90 per share on NSE, around 8% away from life-time high of 58.75 apiece

Small-cap stock below 100 has risen near 455 in last six months.

Small-cap stock below 100: Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd is a small-cap company, which is in news these days for capacity expansion. While the small-cap company has hit headlines for strong fundamentals, Salasar Techno Engineering shares are not far behind.

Salasar Techno Engineering share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of 53.90 apiece on NSE. If we compare this intraday high of Salasar Techno Engineering shares with the existing life-time high of 58.75 per share levels, the small-cap stock pirced below 100 is mere 8 per cent away from this record high levels.

Salasar Techno Engineering shares have been in upttrend for last six months. The small-cap stock below 100 has risen from near 36.50 to 53.90 apiece levels in this time, delivering around 45 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one month, this small-cap stock has remained in base building mode as it has remained flat in this time losing a little over 0.50 per cent in this time.

Salasar Techno Engineering news

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd recently announce the successful installation and commissioning of its new Zinc Galvanization Plant (GI Plant). This state-of-theart facility boasts an annual capacity of 96,000 Metric Tons and has commenced operations at its Unit - III, located in Village - Khera P.O. Pilkhuwa, Tehsil- Dhaulana, Distt - Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, India, with effect from 25th September, 2023.

Speaking on capacity expansion, Shashank Agarwal, Joint Managing Director of Salasar Techno Engineering Limited, expressed his delight at this achievement, stating, "The successful installation and commissioning of our new Zinc Galvanization Plant is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation. This stateof-the-art facility will empower us to better serve our clients and meet the ever-growing demand for high-quality galvanized products."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 02:45 PM IST
