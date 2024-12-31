Small-cap stock below ₹100 declares stock split in 1:2 ratio. Details here

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below ₹100 , Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd has declared stock split in 1:2 ratio. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Blue Cloud Softech Solutions as the otcome of its extra Ordinary General Meeting that was held on Monday, 30.12.2024, announced having udertaken special business as stocks splt.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited informing the exchanges in its release said that Sub division or split of shares. of the company will take place in the ratio of 1:2. ie the Sub-Division (Split) of Equity Share of the Blue Cloud Softech Solutions having a Face Value of Rs.2/- Each (Fully Paid-Up) into One (1) Equity Share of Face Value of Re. 1/- Each (Fully Paid-Up)

The Blue Cloud Softech Solutions meeting also aproved of the Alteration of the Capital Clause in the Memorandum Of Association in order to meet the stock split requirements

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price closed at ₹93.65 on the BSE on Monday, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price has corrected significantly from highs of ₹261 seen in July 2024, as the broader markets saw steep corrections.

The regular correction in the small caps has been led by selling by the Foreign portfolio investors and also steep valuation at which some shares were trading.

However Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price having risen 724 times in last 5 years has given multibagger returns to the investors

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited is an Hyderabad-based software development company that offers a variety of services, including: Computer software design and development, Data processing services, Digital transformation Managed IT solutions, Cloud mitigation, Digital workforce management Software architecture

Blue Cloud Softech's key products include Healthcare tech pertaining to on Demand Healthcare, patient care plans, and real-time progress monitoring

Artificial intelligence (AI): Includes Altezza and Proxzar

Cybersecurity: Includes Cyber Falcon

