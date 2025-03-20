Small-cap stock below ₹100: Dhani Services share price jumps 3% on promoter’s stake raise

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below ₹100 Dhani Services gained 3% during intraday trade on Thursday as the promoter raised stakes in the company.
Valerian Real Estate Private Limited in a disclosure on the exchanges said it has acquired a stake in Dhani Services. The acquisition by Valerian Real Estate Private Ltd has been done via a preferential allotment of 2,25,00,000 warrants, convertible into an equivalent number of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹2 each of Dhani Services Limited.
Valerian Real Estate Private Ltd and Persons Acting in Concert (PACs) – Sameer Gehlaut, Inuus Developers Private Ltd, and Calleis Infracon Private Ltd – have acquired stakes in Dhani Services Limited.
The acquirer Valerian Real Estate Private Ltd and PAC before the acquisition held 17,83,28,203 fully paid-up equity shares in Dhani Services. This represented a 28.73% stake (total diluted share/voting capital) held by Valeria Real Estate in Dhani Services.
They acquired 2,25,00,000 warrants each or a total of 4,50,00,000 warrants put together in Dhani Services, as per the company filing. The acquirers thereby have added a 3.38% stake in the company.
The acquirer Valerian Real Estate Private Ltd and PAC post the acquisition of warrants now hold 17,83,28,203 fully paid-up equity shares and 4,50,00,000 warrants in Dhani Services.
Dhani Services share price opened at ₹62.26 on the BSE on Thursday. At the time of opening, Dhani Services' share price was 4.88% higher than the previous day's closing price of ₹59.36. The stock gained further to intraday highs of ₹64.16 which translated to intraday gains of 8%.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.