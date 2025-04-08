Small-cap stock below ₹100 edge higher after THIS expansion update

Small-cap stock: Eraaya Lifespaces share price surged almost 5% on Tuesday, after the company revealed significant advancements and strategic growth via its subsidiary, Ebix SmartClass Educational Services Pvt Ltd. After the successful purchase of Ebix Inc and its global subsidiaries, Eraaya’s leadership initiated an extensive strategic overhaul.

Advertisement

In an exchange filing, the company highlighted the primary strategic accomplishments of Ebix SmartClass, which include market growth, advancements in technology, innovative content, improved operational efficiency, and strategic alliances. Boasting a committed team of more than 150 professionals across sales, training, and support roles, Ebix SmartClass remains a leader in driving innovation and excellence within India's digital education sector.

“We’ve taken decisive steps to position Ebix SmartClass as a transformative force in education. The results speak for themselves, but this is just the beginning. We are confident in our ability to reach new heights and redefine the future of learning,” said Arun Batra, Managing Director, Emerging Businesses, Ebix.

Ebix, Inc is a worldwide frontrunner in on-demand software and e-commerce solutions, catering to sectors such as insurance, financial services, healthcare, and e-learning. The organisation delivers cutting-edge solutions, which encompass infrastructure exchanges, systems for carriers and agencies, risk compliance, and tailor-made software development, facilitating digital transformation throughout the global ecosystem.

Advertisement

Eraaya Lifespaces share price today Eraaya Lifespaces share price today opened at ₹51.71 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹54.98, and an intraday low of ₹49.88 per share. Eraaya Lifespaces share price is down 84% from is 52-week high. As per trendlyne data, Eraaya Lifespaces share price rose 19.98% and outperformed its sector by 12.09% in the past year.

Sachin Gupta, Senior Research Analyst at 5paisa explained that based on the weekly and monthly chart analysis of Eraaya Lifespaces Limited, the stock currently reflects a bearish technical structure. On the weekly chart, the price action has shown consistent lower highs and lower lows, indicating a sustained downtrend.

The stock recently breached short-term support near ₹55 and closed at ₹52.46, which adds further pressure. The RSI on the weekly chart is below 30, placing it firmly in the oversold zone. However, there's no clear sign of reversal yet, as momentum indicators like MACD are still showing bearish crossover signals.

Advertisement

On the monthly chart, the broader trend remains weak with the stock trading well below both its 20-period and 50-period moving averages.

“For traders, the view should be cautiously bearish in the near term. Momentum is weak, and unless the stock reclaims key levels like ₹58– ₹60 with volume confirmation, any upside could be short-lived. Aggressive short-term traders may look for intraday or swing shorts on any bounce-back toward resistance zones, with strict stop-losses. On the flip side, those eyeing a bottom-fishing opportunity should wait for bullish confirmation on the weekly chart,” advised Gupta.

Also Read | Tata Motors shares gain 4.5% following strong global sales update for Q4

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.