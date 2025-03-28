Small-cap stock below ₹100: Expo Gas Containers share price jumps 4% on ₹26 crore order from BPCL

Expo Gas Containers share price jumped over 4% on Friday after the company received a work order from state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. The small-cap stock, Expo Gas Containers shares rallied as much as 4.08% to ₹51.95 apiece on the BSE.

Expo Gas Containers said it received an order worth ₹25,62,79,924 from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (Mahul), Mumbai Refinery. The time period by which the order or contract is to be executed is three years.

The terms and conditions of the order is as per the formal agreement with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), it added.

Also Read | Multibagger stock Force Motors jumps 7% on defence order win

“...we are pleased to inform you that our company has received a work order on March 27th 2025 by M/s Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (Mahul), Mumbai Refinery, Mumbai 400074 (Maharashtra) amounting to ₹25.62 Crore in the normal course of business,” Expo Gas Containers said in a regulatory filing on March 27.

Expo Gas Containers is a heavy engineering company specializing in the manufacturing of diverse process plant equipment. The Q3FY25 order book of the company was at ₹88.84 crore.

Earlier in the quarter ended December 2024, the company had received an order worth ₹37.22 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd for the construction of storage tanks at their Paradeep Installation.

Multibagger Stock Jumps 2280% in 5 Years Expo Gas Containers share price has gained 7% in one month, but the small-cap stock has fallen 30% year-to-date (YTD). Over the past six months, Expo Gas Containers shares have declined 17%, while the stock has jumped 108% in one year.

Expo Gas Containers shares have delivered multibagger returns over the long term. The small-cap stock has rallied 350% in two years, and has skyrocketed 2280% in five years.

At 10:30 AM, Expo Gas Containers shares were trading 3.23% lower at ₹48.30 apiece on the BSE.