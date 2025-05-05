Small-cap stock below ₹100: GHCL Textiles spikes 8% after Q4 results, 25% dividend payout

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published5 May 2025, 03:01 PM IST
Small-cap stock below 100: GHCL Textiles on Monday reported a 38.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit at 14.20 crore, while revenue from operations fell nearly 1% YoY to 283.61 crore. GHCL Textiles shares jumped nearly 8% following Q4 results announcement. 

The company, in its filing to the exchange, reported that the board of directors has proposed a dividend of 0.50 for each equity share of 2, representing 25% of the paid-up equity capital for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025. If ratified by the members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, the dividend will be disbursed on or after July 21, 2025.

First Published:5 May 2025, 03:01 PM IST

