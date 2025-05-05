Small-cap stock below ₹100: GHCL Textiles spikes 8% after Q4 results, 25% dividend payout

Small-cap stock below ₹100: GHCL Textiles on Monday reported a 38.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit at ₹14.20 crore, while revenue from operations fell nearly 1% YoY to ₹283.61 crore. GHCL Textiles shares jumped nearly 8% following Q4 results announcement.

The company, in its filing to the exchange, reported that the board of directors has proposed a dividend of ₹0.50 for each equity share of ₹2, representing 25% of the paid-up equity capital for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025. If ratified by the members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, the dividend will be disbursed on or after July 21, 2025.