Small-cap stock below ₹100: Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) on Monday, January 27, announced that the firm is moving into a new business segment, the green energy business, with the development of Maharashtra’s first solar park, according to the exchange filing.

The company is developing the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Saur Urja Park (CSMSUP) as an initiative in collaboration with a multinational company from the United Kingdom (UK).

“The ambitious 1.2 GW capacity solar park will be located across 4,200 acres in Solapur district,” said the company in the BSE filling.

According to the filing data, each solar panel at the park will feature a 750-watt capacity to ensure energy efficiency.

“The development of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Saur Urja Park marks a significant milestone in HMPL’s journey in India. This project highlights our commitment to transforming India into a global leader in renewable energy. We are eager to expand our renewable power generation capacity and are excited to open more facilities across the country in the coming years,” said the company in the BSE filling.

This move from the company comes after its announcement on January 22, 2025, about its plans to consider expansion plans into moving into new and emerging business segments.

Hazoor Multi Projects Share Price Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd shares closed 4.66 per cent lower at ₹53.96 after Monday's trading session, compared to ₹56.60 at the previous stock market close. The company announced the renewable energy expansion plans during the afternoon session of the Indian stock market.

Shares touched their 52-week high levels at ₹63.90 on September 9, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹28.41 on March 28, 2024, according to data collected from the BSE website. The market capitalisation of Hazoor Multi Projects stood at ₹1,119.68 crore, as of 27 January's market close.

Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects have given investors over 35,800 per cent returns in the last five years, and over 62 per cent returns in the last one-year period. HMPL shares on a year-to-date (YTD) basis have given investors 0.99 per cent returns.