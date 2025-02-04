Small-cap stock below ₹100: Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd, on Tuesday, February 4, announced that the firm has received an order from the State-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), according to the exchange filling.

“We are pleased to inform that Letter of Acceptance (LOA) has been awarded to M/s Hazoor Multi Projects Limited, received from National Highways Authority of India for acting as user fee collection agency on the basis of competitive bidding through e-tender at Hulikunte Fee Plaza at Ch.12.300 for use of four Laning from km 0.00 to km 42.00 of Dobaspet to Dodaballapur Bypass section of NH648 (old NH-207) in the State of Karnataka and upkeep/ maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items,” said firm in the official statement.

According to the BSE filing data, the project is valued at ₹67.16 crore.

On January 27, Hazoor Multi Projects also announced its plans to enter the renewable energy business with the aim of developing Maharashtra's first solar park.

Hazoor Multi Projects Share Price Hazoor Multi Projects Limited shares closed 0.19 per cent lower at ₹52.45 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹52.55 at the previous market close.

Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects hit their 52-week high level at ₹63.90 on September 12, 2024, while the 52-week low at ₹28.41 on March 28, 2024, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The market capitalisation of Hazoor Multi Projects was ₹1,088.35 crore as of the market close on February 4.

Hazoor Multi Project shares have given investors over 32,000 per cent returns in the last five years and nearly 45 per cent returns in the last one-year period. However, the stock is trading at 1.83 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.