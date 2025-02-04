Mint Market

Small-cap stock below ₹100 to watch tomorrow after ₹67 crore order from NHAI. Do you own?

Small-cap stock below 100: Hazoor Multi Projects shares will be in focus tomorrow as the company secured a 67 crore order from NHAI. Shares closed 0.19% lower on Tuesday's market. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published4 Feb 2025, 07:34 PM IST
Small-cap stock below ₹100 closed 0.19% lower after Tuesday’s market session.

Small-cap stock below 100: Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd, on Tuesday, February 4, announced that the firm has received an order from the State-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), according to the exchange filling. 

“We are pleased to inform that Letter of Acceptance (LOA) has been awarded to M/s Hazoor Multi Projects Limited, received from National Highways Authority of India for acting as user fee collection agency on the basis of competitive bidding through e-tender at Hulikunte Fee Plaza at Ch.12.300 for use of four Laning from km 0.00 to km 42.00 of Dobaspet to Dodaballapur Bypass section of NH648 (old NH-207) in the State of Karnataka and upkeep/ maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items,” said firm in the official statement. 

According to the BSE filing data, the project is valued at 67.16 crore.

On January 27, Hazoor Multi Projects also announced its plans to enter the renewable energy business with the aim of developing Maharashtra's first solar park.

Hazoor Multi Projects Share Price

Hazoor Multi Projects Limited shares closed 0.19 per cent lower at 52.45 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to 52.55 at the previous market close. 

Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects hit their 52-week high level at 63.90 on September 12, 2024, while the 52-week low at 28.41 on March 28, 2024, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The market capitalisation of Hazoor Multi Projects was 1,088.35 crore as of the market close on February 4.

Hazoor Multi Project shares have given investors over 32,000 per cent returns in the last five years and nearly 45 per cent returns in the last one-year period. However, the stock is trading at 1.83 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:4 Feb 2025, 07:34 PM IST
