Ujjval Jauhari
Updated27 May 2025, 12:20 PM IST
Small-cap stock below 100 Hi-Tech Pipes reported financial performance for the qarter and financial year ending March 2025

During the quarter gone by the Small-cap stock below 100 Hi-Tech Pipes saw its Revenue grow by 7.74% to Rs.734 Crore as compared to Rs.681 Crore reported in the year ago quarter (in Q4FY24). The revenue growth as per Hi-Tech Pipes was driven by robust demand in infrastructure and construction sectors.

 

Sales volume for Small-cap stock below 100 Hi-Tech Pipes has increased by 8% year on year. Volumes as per HI-Tech Piped reached 1,16,032 MT , up from 1,07,721 MT in Q4 FY24. The same as per Hi-Tech Piped is reflecting increased demand.

Profitability for Small-cap stock below 100, Hi-Tech Pipes has risen by 59% to Rs. 17.63 Crore during the Jauary-December 2025 quarter, compared to Rs. 11.12 Cr. in January- March 2024 quarter or Q4FY24

FY24. underscoring our focus on cost optimization and value-added products, highlighted Small-cap stock below 100 Hi-Tech Pipes.

Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation or Ebitda came at Rs.34.93 Crore as per Hi-Tch Pipes in Q4FY25, which was comparable ro compared to Rs.35.34 Crore reported by Hi-Tech Pipes in Q4FY24

Small-cap stock below 100 Hi-Tech Pipes share price movement

Small-cap stock below 100 Hi-Tech Pipes share price opened at 95.70 on Tuesday on the NSE (NAtional Stock Exchange of India). The Small-cap stock below 100 Hi-Tech Pipes share price had opened more than 1% higher compared to previous days closing price of 94.68 for the Hi-Tech pipes. The Small-cap stock below 100 Hi-Tech Pipes share price however gained further to intraday highs of 110.40, which meant intraday gains of more than 6% for the Small-cap stock below 100 Hi-Tech Pipes share price. Notably the gains by the stock were on the day when Indian Stock Market traded weak and Nifty had corrected around 1% during the intraday trades.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
