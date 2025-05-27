Small-cap stock below ₹100 Hi-Tech Pipes jumps 6% despite weak bias in the Indian stock market. Here's why

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below ₹100 gained more than 6% in the intraday trades on Tuesday. The gains for Hi-Tech Pipes share price was despite weak bias in the Indian stock market. Here's why

Small-cap stock below ₹ 100 Hi-Tech Pipes share price gains on following update Small-cap stock below ₹100 Hi-Tech Pipes reported financial performance for the qarter and financial year ending March 2025

During the quarter gone by the Small-cap stock below ₹100 Hi-Tech Pipes saw its Revenue grow by 7.74% to Rs.734 Crore as compared to Rs.681 Crore reported in the year ago quarter (in Q4FY24). The revenue growth as per Hi-Tech Pipes was driven by robust demand in infrastructure and construction sectors.

Sales volume for Small-cap stock below ₹100 Hi-Tech Pipes has increased by 8% year on year. Volumes as per HI-Tech Piped reached 1,16,032 MT , up from 1,07,721 MT in Q4 FY24. The same as per Hi-Tech Piped is reflecting increased demand.

Profitability for Small-cap stock below ₹100, Hi-Tech Pipes has risen by 59% to Rs. 17.63 Crore during the Jauary-December 2025 quarter, compared to Rs. 11.12 Cr. in January- March 2024 quarter or Q4FY24

FY24. underscoring our focus on cost optimization and value-added products, highlighted Small-cap stock below ₹100 Hi-Tech Pipes.

Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation or Ebitda came at Rs.34.93 Crore as per Hi-Tch Pipes in Q4FY25, which was comparable ro compared to Rs.35.34 Crore reported by Hi-Tech Pipes in Q4FY24

Small-cap stock below ₹ 100 Hi-Tech Pipes share price movement Small-cap stock below ₹100 Hi-Tech Pipes share price opened at ₹95.70 on Tuesday on the NSE (NAtional Stock Exchange of India). The Small-cap stock below ₹100 Hi-Tech Pipes share price had opened more than 1% higher compared to previous days closing price of ₹94.68 for the Hi-Tech pipes. The Small-cap stock below ₹100 Hi-Tech Pipes share price however gained further to intraday highs of ₹110.40, which meant intraday gains of more than 6% for the Small-cap stock below ₹100 Hi-Tech Pipes share price. Notably the gains by the stock were on the day when Indian Stock Market traded weak and Nifty had corrected around 1% during the intraday trades.

