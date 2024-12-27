Cellecor Gadgets shares surged 5% after partnering with Dixon Technologies' subsidiary to manufacture premium refrigerators. The stock, listed on the NSE Emerge index, is currently trading at ₹ 64.25, 30% below its IPO price but has rallied 122% over the past year.

Small-cap stock under ₹100: Shares of Cellecor Gadgets were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit in intra-day trade on Friday, December 27 after the company partnered with a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies to expand its home appliance portfolio.

The small-cap stock, which is part of the NSE Emerge index, told stock market exchanges via a filing on December 26 that it has partnered with Dixon Electro Manufacturing Private Limited (DEMPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dixon Technologies to expand its home appliance portfolio by manufacturing premium-quality refrigerators.

Under this partnership, DEMPL will produce a range of refrigerators for Cellecor, leveraging its cutting-edge facilities and extensive manufacturing expertise.

Cellecor aims to further elevate its product offerings and strengthen its presence in the home appliance market through this collaboration.

Stock Price Trend Following this development, Cellecor Gadgets share price jumped 4.98 per cent to ₹64.25 apiece as against its previous close of ₹61.20.

Despite today's rally, Cellecor Gadgets shares trade 30 per cent below their IPO price of ₹92. The stock listed on the NSE SME platform on September 28, 2023 at the IPO price.

However, in the last month, the stock has rallied 15 per cent and a stellar 122 per cent in the past one year.

Cellecor Gadgets IPO, which ran between September 15 and closed on September 20 last year was subscribed 116.33 times.

Cellecor Gadgets Half-Year Performance Cellecor Gadgets reported an income from operations of ₹425.71 crore for the half year ended September 2024, up 103 per cent as against ₹209.65 crore posted in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, its profit after tax surged by 108.26 per cent to ₹14.62 crore in the first six months of FY25 as against ₹7.02 crore in the same period last fiscal year.