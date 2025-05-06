Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below ₹100 hits buyers' circuit for seventh straight session. The planned expansions and Bonus issue drive investor sentiments on Aayush Wellness share price.

Aayush Wellness share price hits buyers circuit Small-cap stock below ₹100, Aayush Wellness share price opened at ₹94.09 on the BSE on Tuesday. The Aayush Wellness share price was up almost 2% compared to the previous days closing price of Aayush Wellness share price at ₹92.25. The Aayush Wellness share price thereafter continued to trade at same levels after opening since RS 94.09 was the upper price band or upper circuit limit for Aayush Wellness share price. The Small-cap stock below ₹100, Aayush Wellness was locked in the buyers circuit.

Aayush Wellness share price has been rising regularly and was locked in the upper circuit or hit Buyers circuit for seventh straight session. The Aayush Wellness share price has risen more than 50% in last one month.

Aayush Wellness recent developments Aayush Wellness on 26 April 2025 had announced Expansions into te healthcare with smart health Kiosks & Medical Support Center

Multiple Expansion plans are being undertaken by Aayush Wellness. Company is taking a significant step toward accessible and proactive healthcare launched its first healthcare centre in Virar (Mumbai), Maharashtra. Inspired by the E Sanjeevani National Telemedicine Service of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Aayush Wellness has installed a health ATM that shall conduct a wide range of diagnostics tests, in 2-3 minutes, maintain digital health records, and also facilitate Telemedicine to address health deficiencies before they become critical.

The Company plans to invest up to Rs. 25 crores in the first phase and shall review further investments based on business requirements. This expansion will increase company’s physical presence across geographies all over India, improve the offline distribution network for our products and provide complete preventive healthcare solutions under one roof.

The company envisions a future where preventive healthcare becomes a cornerstone of everyday life, reducing dependency on reactive treatments.

For the quarter ended 31st December 2024, company declared interim dividend too