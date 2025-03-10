Mint Market

Small-cap stock below ₹100 hits upper circuit for fourth day in a row. Do you own?

  • Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below 100 was locked in the 5% upper circuit on Monday for fourth day in a row. The stock has gained almost 20% in these four trading sessions.

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated10 Mar 2025, 01:48 PM IST
Advertisement
Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below ₹100 hits upper circuit

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below 100 Eraaya Lifespaces was locked in the upper circuit for the fourth consecutive day in a row on Monday, March 10.

Eraaya Lifespaces share price opened at 71.27 on the BSE on Monday, almost 5% higher over the previous session's closing price of 67.88.

Also Read | Poonawalla Fincorp shares edge higher after THIS business update. Do you own?

The stock, after seeing a significant correction from 52-week or 1-year highs of 316.9 in October 2024 , has been rebounding of late. Eraaya Lifespaces' share price is up almost 20% in the last four trading sessions. The gains come on the back of some positive news flows. 

Advertisement

The company on Saturday, March 8, announced that EbixCash World Money has been recognized as a great place to work, which, it said, is a testament to its people-first culture.

Also Read | Tata Power share price rises 3% on MOU for 7,000 MW of renewable energy projects

Eraaya Lifespaces recognition

EbixCash, a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc, is a key global provider of on-demand software and e-commerce services across the insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning sectors. The company was recently acquired by Eraaya Lifespaces.

Eraaya Lifespaces in a filing said that it is pleased to announce that EbixCash World Money, a key subsidiary of EbixCash Ltd and a premier provider of foreign exchange services, has been awarded the prestigious ‘Great Place to Work’ certification. This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to fostering a positive and empowering workplace culture.

Also Read | ₹56.65 to ₹7435: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹1.31 crore in 16 years

T.C. Guruprasad, CEO and Managing Director of EbixCash World Money Limited, stated that, “We are incredibly honoured to receive the ‘Great Place to Work’ certification". Gurparasad said that at EbixCash World Money, we believe that our employees are our greatest asset. “This recognition is a testament to the culture of trust, respect, and excellence that we have cultivated. Our unwavering commitment to employee well-being, professional growth, and continuous learning has been instrumental in creating an environment that fosters innovation and collaboration,” he added

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock below ₹100 hits upper circuit for fourth day in a row. Do you own?
First Published:10 Mar 2025, 01:48 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App