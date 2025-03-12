Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below ₹100 hits upper circuit for sixth day in a row on Wednesday. Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd share price has gained more than 37% since closing levels on 4 March 2025.

Eraaya Lifespaces share price opened at ₹77.80 on Wednesday and opening price was well higher over the previous days close of ₹74.83. The Eraaya Lifespaces share price thereafter went to rise to intraday highs of ₹78.57. The intraday high was also the upper price band for Eraaya Lifespaces share price for the day. Hence Eraaya Lifespaces share price scaled and hit circuit limit on Wednesday.

Also Read | Ola Electric share price gains more than 3% amid volatile markets post updates

The Eraaya Lifespaces share price has been rising well, rebounding from recent closing levels of close to ₹58 on 4 March. The Eraaya Lifespaces share price earlier had seen significant correction from 52-week or 1-year highs of ₹316.9 in October 2024. Over the past six trading days, the share price of Eraaya Lifespaces has increased by more than 37%. Positive news flows are the foundation for the increases.

The Eraaya Lifespaces key updates Eraaya Lifespace on Saturday, March 8, 2025 had informed the exchanges that EbixCash World Money has been recognized as a great place to work, which, it said, is a testament to its people-first culture.

EbixCash, a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc and recently acquired by Eraaya Lifespaces, is a key global provider of on-demand software and e-commerce services across the insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning sectors

Eraaya Lifespaces in its filing on the exchanges had said that it is pleased to announce that EbixCash World Money, a key subsidiary of EbixCash Ltd and a premier provider of foreign exchange services, has been awarded the prestigious ‘Great Place to Work’ certification. This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to fostering a positive and empowering workplace culture.