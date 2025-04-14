Small-cap stock below ₹100 to trade ex-split in 10:1 ratio on Tuesday. Do you own?

Small-cap stock below ₹100: Shares of Kapil Raj Finance, a small-cap non-banking finance company (NBFC), will trade ex-split in the ratio of 10:1 on the Indian stock market in Tuesday's trading session, April 15.

Advertisement

Investors should have bought shares of Kapil Raj Finance on Friday, April 11, to receive the benefits of the stock split. If they purchase the small-cap stock tomorrow, April 15, their names will not appear on the record list at the end of the day, as the Indian stock market follows the T+1 settlement system.

Stock Split Details Kapil Raj Finance, in an exchange filing on February 28, announced that its board has approved a stock split in the ratio of 10:1, meaning that one share of the company will be split into 10 shares.

A stock split is when a company decides to turn each of its existing shares into more shares. This means there are more shares available, but the total value of the company stays the same. A stock split makes the company's shares more affordable.

Advertisement

"... Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today at the registered office of the Company on February 28, 2025 had inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters: To sub-divide/split 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company of ₹10/- each, fully paid-up into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of face value of Re 1/- each, fully paid-up by alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the Company," the company said in the exchange filing.

In another exchange filing, dated March 27, the company announced the record date for Kapil Raj Finance's stock split. The board approved April 15 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the 10:1 stock split.

Advertisement

Kapil Raj Finance Share Price Trend Kapil Raj Finance, a small-cap stock below ₹100, settled at ₹68 on the BSE on April 11. Given the Indian stock market holiday today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti, there will be no trading in the company's shares. The trading will resume tomorrow.

Kapil Raj Finance shares have rallied 248% in the last one year, while on a shorter time frame of three months, they have added 29%. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has risen 45%, defying the weakness in the broader market.

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹78.99 apiece on April 4, 2025, whereas its 52-week low stands at ₹18.47, touched on April 10, 2024.

The average traded volume over the last two weeks on the counter was 49,000 shares on the BSE.

Advertisement