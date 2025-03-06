Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below ₹100, Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd, the Low PE, high ROE Tiger Logistics share gained 60% from 52-week low.

The Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd share price opened at ₹49.95 on the BSE on Thursday, higher than the previous days close of RS 49.59. The Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd share price thereafter gained to highs of ₹51 marking gains of almost 3%

The Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd share price though may be down significantly from 52 week highs in line with the correction in the stock markets , however is still trading more than 60% higher than the 52-week high of ₹31.99 seen in July 2024.

Also Read | Penny stock below Re 1 hits upper circuit despite volatile trends on D-street

Tiger Logistics key developments The Tiger Logistics in its release dated 6 March 2025 said that Tiger Logistics’ Renewable Energy Vertical ‘TiGreen’ Powers Ahead in Solar Logistics

Tiger Logistics in its release highlighted that the renewable energy vertical has experienced exponential growth, with a monthly volume reaching 1,500 TEUs on an ongoing basis, up from 300 TEUs in November 2024 from the solar industry, marking a significant uptick in Tiger Logistics’ renewable energy portfolio.

Notably TiGreen, Tiger Logistics's renewable energy vertical, has gained significant momentum in the solar industry within a year of its announcement in March 2024

Tiger Logistics highlighted that it has also witnessed a staggering increase in its import business, driven by the rising demand for solar modules from China, with supplies increasing since FY22 to around 97% of polysilicon and 80% of solar modules globally in FY24. This growth trajectory positions TiGreen on track to generate an estimated additional ₹100- ₹150 crores annually from its renewable energy logistics, as per the company. The company projects a multi-fold growth in volume, aiming for up to 3,500 TEUs per month over the next 3-6 months.