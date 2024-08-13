Small-cap stock below ₹100: NSE SME stock hits 20% upper circuit after receiving order from Bangladesh

Small-cap stock below ₹100: Shares of Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited witnessed strong buying during Tuesday deals. Kalahridhaan Trendz's share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹62 per share on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹62.60 apiece, logging a 20 percent intraday gain on Tuesday. While climbing to this intraday high, the NSE SME stock locked in an upper circuit and climbed to a new high.

Kalahridhaan Trendz news The small-cap stock below ₹100 was under the radar of stock market bulls after the company shared its latest order book update. The small-cap company has declared receiving a manufacturing order from a Bangladeshi firm. The order book is worth ₹115 crore.

The small-cap company declared receiving ₹115 crore order from the Bangladesh-based globally renowned fashion brand Bexicorp, saying, “Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited (KTL) has reached a significant milestone by securing a massive ₹1.15 billion ( ₹115 Crores) order from Beximcorp, a prominent manufacturer for globally recognized fashion brands This order is the largest single contract in KTL's history and is expected to be executed with an impressive profit margin. This strategic win will significantly boost the company's financial performance and strengthen its position in the highly competitive textile industry.”

This landmark achievement comes at a crucial time when the Bangladesh textile industry, once a global leader, grapples with severe challenges due to an unstable government and adverse political conditions. Analysts predict that these issues could lead to the decline of Bangladesh's textile dominance in the coming years. KTL has astutely leveraged this situation, successfully attracting major clients away from the troubled region, and is now poised to become a leading supplier in the global textile market.

Kalahridhaan Trendz financials KTL's financial metrics paint a picture of robust growth and operational excellence. The company's annual revenue surged by 5.5 percent to ₹194.31 crore in the last fiscal year, far outpacing the sector's average revenue growth, which saw a decline of -6.69 percent. This growth is a testament to KTL's ability to navigate market challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

In terms of profitability, KTL has delivered outstanding results. The company's annual net profit skyrocketed by 20.89 percent to ₹8.05 crore, significantly higher than the sector's average net profit growth of 8.19 percent. This sharp increase in profitability reflects KTL's effective cost management, pricing strategies, and strong demand for its products.