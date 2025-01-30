Small-cap stock below ₹100 jumps 3% on ₹261 crore acquisition buzz

One Point One Solutions share price gained nearly 3% on Thursday after the company informed about an acquisition made by it. One Point One Solutions shares gained as much as 2.64% to ₹55.45 apiece on the NSE.

One Point One Solutions has signed a non-binding term sheet to acquire India based Business Process Consulting and Management (BPCM) at an enterprise value of ₹261 crore.

“One Point One’s service offerings will be strengthened by this strategic purchase, which will also increase its presence in important industries, especially healthcare and financial services,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The due diligence process is targeted for completion by Q1FY26, following which definitive agreements will be signed. Both organizations are committed to a seamless integration, ensuring continuity and growth for their clients, employees and stakeholders, it added.

“The signing of this term sheet represents a significant step in our growth journey. The target company’s expertise, especially in the healthcare and Finance services, aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing innovative and industry-specific solutions. We are excited about the potential synergies this partnership will bring,” said Akshay Chhabra, Chairman and Managing Director of One Point One Solutions.

The acquisition will position One Point One Solutions Limited as a stronger player in the BPM industry, with an enhanced ability to serve the growing demands of the healthcare sector and other key industries.

One Point One Solutions said that the target company expertise in healthcare and business support services aligns with its vision for growth and diversification. Moreover, the target company’s offices in Belize, Canada, UAE, and India will expand One Point One’s operational footprint, offering access to key markets.

One Point One Solutions Stock Price Trend One Point One Solutions share price has fallen 14% in the past one year period. However, the smallcap stock has delivered multibagger returns of over 325% in three years.

At 11:15 AM, One Point One Solutions shares were trading 1.57% higher at ₹54.87 apiece on the NSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.