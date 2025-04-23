Small-cap stock below ₹100: Padam Cotton Yarns announces 1:10 stock split

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below ₹100, Padam Cotton Yarns has announced 1:10 stock split .

Advertisement

Padam Cotton Yarns on informed the exchanges on 23 April 2025 about the stock split

Padam Cotton Yarns stock Split details In its intimation of the stock split on the exchanges , Padam Cotton Yarns said that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held Wednesday, 23 April, 2025, has approved the Sub-division/ or Split of equity shares of the Company, such that 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up, be Sub-divided or Split into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having face value of Re. 01/- (Rupee One Only) each fully paid up, subject to necessary approvals.

Also Read | Bharti Hexacom shares rise to 52-week high on an agreement with a Adani entity

Padam Cotton Yarns record date The Record Date for Sub-division or Split of existing Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining requisite approval of the Shareholders of the Company and will however be intimated in due course, said Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd.

Advertisement

Other intimations The Padam Cotton Yarns said that Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, will be substituted in the following manner, subject to the approval of the shareholders in order to accommodate the Sub-division of Split of the Equity Shares .

Looking at the proposed Stock splt, Padam Cotton Yarns said that "The Authorized Share Capital of the Company Re. 13,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirteen Crore Only) divided into 13,00,00,000 (Thirteen crore) Equity Shares of Re. 01/- (Rupees One Only) each with power to increase and reduce the capital of the company and to divide the shares in the capital

Padam Cotton Yarns share price movement Padam Cotton Yarns share price that opened at ₹7748 on the BSE on Wednesday, slightly higher than the previous days closing price of ₹76.67, however slipped downwards post the announcement. The Padam Cotton Yarns share price slipped to lows of ₹73 during the intraday trades, which meant a decline of very close to 5%

Advertisement