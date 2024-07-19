Small-cap stock below ₹100: Rathi Steel shares hit a record high after this order book update

Small-cap stock below ₹100: Shares of Rathi Steel And Power Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered this year. In YTD time, Rathi Steel shares have risen from around ₹31.20 to ₹69.56 apiece, providing around 125 percent to its positional investors. However, the multibagger stock still has some upside potential.

Rathi Steel and Power shares today opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of ₹69.56 apiece within a few hours of the Opening Bell. While climbing to this intraday high, the multibagger stock rose to its new lifetime high by locking in a 5 percent upper circuit.

Rathi Steel and Power news Rathi Steel and Power shares were under the radar of Indian stock market investors on Friday as the Company declared receiving an order worth ₹7.80 crore from Bansal Wire Industries Ltd. for the supply of stainless steel products.

Rathi Steel and Power informed about the order book through an exchange filing on Thursday, saying, “This is to inform you that the Company has received an order to supply stainless steel products to Bansal Wire Industries Limited, who are leaders in downstream applications of our products, of an approximate order value of ₹7.8 Cr (including GST and considering value of base grade product category). The Company has received the said Order in the normal course of business, and the said transaction does not fall under related party transaction and is done on arm's length basis.”

Rathi Steel share price history In one month, Rathi Steel shares have risen from around ₹51.72 to ₹69.56 apiece, delivering nearly 35 percent returns to its shareholders. In the last six months, this multibagger stock has increased from ₹41.07 to ₹69.56 per share mark, recording around 70 percent rallies. In YTD time, Rathi Steel shares have surged from ₹31.19 to ₹69.56 per share level, logging around a 125 percent rise in 2024.