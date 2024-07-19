Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Small-cap stock below 100: Rathi Steel shares hit a record high after this order book update

Small-cap stock below ₹100: Rathi Steel shares hit a record high after this order book update

Asit Manohar

  • Small-cap stock below 100: Rathi Steel shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in 2024

Multibagger stock: Rathi Steel and Power Ltd has informed the Indian exchanges about receiving fresh orders from Bansal Wire Industries Ltd.

Small-cap stock below 100: Shares of Rathi Steel And Power Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered this year. In YTD time, Rathi Steel shares have risen from around 31.20 to 69.56 apiece, providing around 125 percent to its positional investors. However, the multibagger stock still has some upside potential.

Rathi Steel and Power shares today opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of 69.56 apiece within a few hours of the Opening Bell. While climbing to this intraday high, the multibagger stock rose to its new lifetime high by locking in a 5 percent upper circuit.

Rathi Steel and Power news

Rathi Steel and Power shares were under the radar of Indian stock market investors on Friday as the Company declared receiving an order worth 7.80 crore from Bansal Wire Industries Ltd. for the supply of stainless steel products.

Rathi Steel and Power informed about the order book through an exchange filing on Thursday, saying, “This is to inform you that the Company has received an order to supply stainless steel products to Bansal Wire Industries Limited, who are leaders in downstream applications of our products, of an approximate order value of 7.8 Cr (including GST and considering value of base grade product category). The Company has received the said Order in the normal course of business, and the said transaction does not fall under related party transaction and is done on arm's length basis."

Rathi Steel share price history

In one month, Rathi Steel shares have risen from around 51.72 to 69.56 apiece, delivering nearly 35 percent returns to its shareholders. In the last six months, this multibagger stock has increased from 41.07 to 69.56 per share mark, recording around 70 percent rallies. In YTD time, Rathi Steel shares have surged from 31.19 to 69.56 per share level, logging around a 125 percent rise in 2024.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
