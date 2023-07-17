Small-cap stock below ₹100: Star Housing Finance shares jump after Q1 results 2023, fund raise plans2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Star Housing Finance, a small-cap stock below ₹100, has reported strong Q1 results in 2023 with a 134% increase in AUM and a 99% increase in income
Q1 results 2023: Star Housing Finance shares are one of the small-cap stocks listed on Dalal Street that has delivered strong Q1 results in 2023. The small-cap stock below ₹100 reported 134 per cent increase in asset under management (AUM) on YoY-basis whereas its income went up 99 per cent in this time. While discussing the Q1 results 2023 of the company, the board of directors also discussed and approved an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per share.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×