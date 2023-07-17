Q1 results 2023: Star Housing Finance shares are one of the small-cap stocks listed on Dalal Street that has delivered strong Q1 results in 2023. The small-cap stock below ₹100 reported 134 per cent increase in asset under management (AUM) on YoY-basis whereas its income went up 99 per cent in this time. While discussing the Q1 results 2023 of the company, the board of directors also discussed and approved an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per share.

The small-cap company also increased the borrowing power limit up to ₹700 crores, which is subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting. The board also approved the issuance of unsecured (NCDs) not more than ₹100 crore by way of Private Placement for tranches, subject to the approval of the company.

After the spread of this stock market news, buying interest took place in the small-cap stock. Star Housing Finance shares today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹61.70 apiece levels, logging around 4 per cent risen against its Friday close of ₹59.28 apiece on BSE.

Star Housing Finance Q1 results 2023

The small-cap stock priced below ₹100 declared strong Q1 results for 2023 on Saturday last week. During the quarter ended June 2023 quarter, Star HFL has reported strong traction in business backed by a liability franchise that continues to compliment the asset growth. The asset quality parameters have also improved during the quarter as the existing book gets seasoned and new book gets build up.

The overall performance has given credence to look forward to achieve the yearly business and operational milestones set by the Company at the beginning of the financial year.

Speaking on Q1 results 2023 of the small-cap company, Kalpesh Dave said, “We have been able to start the financial year on a positive note across operational areas. 150+ member team is geared up to continue 100%+ y-o-y growth momentum that was exhibited in FY’2022-23. We are happy to have received rating upgrade which will further bolster our liability franchise. We continue to establish physical presence in our areas of operations enabling the branch network to build business traction and AUM growth. Our asset quality parameters continue to improve and this shall always take precedence in our day to day operations. I feel we are well poised to achieve Rs. 500 crs AUM milestone over the next few quarters."

In Q1FY24, Star HFL reported 134 per cent jump in AUM on YoY basis at ₹271.62 crore. Its total income grew 99 per cent YoY during April to June 2023 quarter. The financial company disbursed ₹34.67 crore during the quarter registering YoY growth of 26 per cent.

Star Health Finance Limited reported PBT and PAT growth of 121 per cent and 122 per cent YoY respectively during the recently ended June 2023 quarter.

