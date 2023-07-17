Speaking on Q1 results 2023 of the small-cap company, Kalpesh Dave said, “We have been able to start the financial year on a positive note across operational areas. 150+ member team is geared up to continue 100%+ y-o-y growth momentum that was exhibited in FY’2022-23. We are happy to have received rating upgrade which will further bolster our liability franchise. We continue to establish physical presence in our areas of operations enabling the branch network to build business traction and AUM growth. Our asset quality parameters continue to improve and this shall always take precedence in our day to day operations. I feel we are well poised to achieve Rs. 500 crs AUM milestone over the next few quarters."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}