Small-cap stock below ₹100: Tiger Logistics (India) Limited, a small-cap logistics firm listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), saw its share price climb nearly 8 per cent on at ₹71, on December 30, Monday, following the announcement of its empanelment by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

This significant development reinforces Tiger Logistics’ role as a key provider of logistics solutions and highlights the company's growing reputation in the sector. As part of the empanelment, Tiger Logistics will provide comprehensive air and sea freight services, including customs clearance and forwarding, tailored to HPCL's operational needs.

The empanelment carries a financial scope of ₹546 lakh and is valid for three years, with an option for renewal based on performance. This agreement underscores confidence in the company’s capability to handle large-scale logistics assignments and expand its footprint in strategic sectors.

Harpreet Singh Malhotra, Chairman and Managing Director of Tiger Logistics, expressed his said, "We are honoured to be empaneled by HPCL, a respected public sector organisation. This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality logistics services and solidifies our leadership in the industry. We look forward to building a strong, mutually beneficial partnership with HPCL.”

Tiger Logistics has demonstrated consistent growth in the logistics industry, renewing partnerships with major entities like Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), and BNPL IPL earlier this year. Its expertise extends across air and sea cargo operations, warehousing, and specialized projects with organizations such as Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The company recently launched a proprietary logistics platform, FreightJar, aimed at SMEs and MSMEs to streamline freight booking and offer competitive rates.

Tiger Logistics’ strategic efforts are driven by its asset-light model and commitment to personalized service, which aligns with its goal to offer cost-effective and efficient end-to-end logistics solutions for global trade.