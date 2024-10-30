Tiger Logistics share price was locked at 10% upper circuit on Wednesday after the company reported its earnings for the second quarter ended September 2024. Tiger Logistics stock price jumped 10% to ₹68.47 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Logistics solution provider Tiger Logistics (India) reported a net profit of ₹7.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024, registering a staggering growth of 134% from ₹3.22 crore during the same quarter last fiscal year.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q2FY25 jumped 198.94% to ₹160.17 crore from ₹53.58 crore, year-on-year (YoY). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this month, Tiger Logistics announced that Infomerics Valuation and Rating Private Limited (IVR) upheld its credit ratings.

The company said that its outlook has been elevated to ‘Stable’ from ‘Negative’ indicating Tiger Logistics’ notable enhancement in financial performance in Q1FY25. This progress was fueled by a significant year-over-year increase in container volume, leading to increased revenue and profitability.

Tiger Logistics Share Price Tiger Logistics stock is a smallcap stock that has given decent returns. Tiger Logistics stock price has gained over 8% in one month and 82% in three months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the small-cap stock is down 4% year-to-date (YTD), Tiger Logistics share price has surged over 46% in one year and has given multibagger returns of over 386% in three years.

At 11:00 am, Tiger Logistics shares were trading 8.13% higher at ₹67.31 apiece on the BSE.