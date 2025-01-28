Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below ₹100, Tiger Logistics Ltd share price gained 5% from intraday low after corporate announcements on renewing ties with Jindal Stainless for International Steel Shipping

Tiger Logistics share price opened at ₹59.10 on the BSE on Tuesday, slightly lower than its previous closing price of ₹59.17. Tiger Logistics share price however dipped to ₹55.70 as broader markets and benchmark indices remained under pressure.

Nevertheless post corporate announcements by the Tiger Logistics , the share price started rebounding ad moved to highs of ₹61.88. The Tiger Logistics share price while rebounded more than 11% from intraday lows to intraday highs, the Tiger Logistics share price also gained up to 4% over the previous days close.

Tiger Logistics in its announcement on the exchanges said that Jindal Stainless Ltd has Renewed Trust in Tiger Logistics for International Steel Shipping.

As per Tiger Logistics release the development underscores Tiger Logistics proficiency in managing the intricate logistics associated with steel, a vital material for the nation’s industrial advancement.

Renowned for playing a significant part in the global steel business, Jindal Stainless continues to rely on Tiger Logistics to deliver its steel goods to foreign locations in a dependable manner.

Tiger Logistics will manage international logistics for a variety of steel goods under this extended partnership, guaranteeing continuous shipping from India to more than 30 nations. Tiger Logistics oversaw more than 3,000 cargoes for Jindal Stainless in FY24–25.

The extended contract demonstrates Tiger Logistics' capacity to manage large-scale, intricate, and high-value consignment, especially in industries like steel that require precision, security, and timely execution.

Tiger's global presence and emphasis on logistics innovation confirm its position as a major player in global supply chains.

Harpreet Singh Malhotra, CMD of Tiger Logistics (India), expressed appreciation, stating, “We are privileged to support India’s role as a prominent steel exporter. By enabling the efficient transport of steel, we contribute to the success of ourclients and the country. This renewed association with Jindal Stainless highlights our proficiency in managing steel logistics. The steel sector is a key component of India’s economic progress, and Tiger Logistics’ role ensures the reliable delivery of products to international destinations.