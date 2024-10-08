Small-cap stock below ₹100: Tiger Logistics shares jump 7% after rating upgrade

  • Small-cap stock below 100: Tiger Logistics' share price rose 7% after Infomerics affirmed its credit ratings, upgrading the outlook from Negative to Stable. This reflects improved financial performance driven by increased container volume.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published8 Oct 2024, 11:49 AM IST
Small-cap stock below <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100: Tiger Logistics share price today opened at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>58.75 per share on the BSE. The stock reached an intraday high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>61.40 and an intraday low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55 per share during the day.
Small-cap stock below ₹100: Tiger Logistics share price today opened at ₹58.75 per share on the BSE. The stock reached an intraday high of ₹61.40 and an intraday low of ₹55 per share during the day.

Small-cap stock below 100:  Tiger Logistics share price surged 7% following the announcement by the international logistics company that Infomerics Valuation and Rating Private Limited (IVR) has upheld the company's credit ratings.

The company stated that its outlook has been elevated from "Negative" to "Stable," indicating Tiger Logistics' notable enhancement in financial performance in Q1 FY25. This progress was fueled by a significant year-over-year increase in container volume, leading to increased revenue and profitability.

According to the firm, this distinction highlights its solid financial standing, advantageous market position, and encouraging development trajectory.

Tiger Logistics share price today opened at 58.75 per share on the BSE. The stock reached an intraday high of 61.40 and an intraday low of 55 per share during the day. Over the course of three months, the stock has surged by more than 50%.

“Long-term Bank Facilities (Cash Credit) of 28.00 Crores have been reaffirmed with a rating of IVR BBB+/ Stable (IVR Triple B Plus with Stable Outlook). The outlook has been upgraded from Negative to Stable,” the company disclosed in an exchange filing. 

Acknowledging this remarkable achievement, Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd's CMD, Harpreet Singh Malhotra, said the company is still dedicated to providing top-notch services, bolstering its market leadership, and achieving sustainable development even as the logistics sector changes. With the backing of their robust liquidity and asset-light business strategy, their primary goals are to broaden their customer base and improve their offerings.

Tiger Logistics Q1 Results 

According to the exchange filing, the company demonstrated robust financial strength and strategic expansion across key sectors in Q1 FY25. The total income for the period stood at 102.8 crore, with the automobile sector contributing 58.1 crore.

In Q1 FY25, the revenue amounted to 101.2 crore, indicating a 9.1% increase QoQ and a 2.4x increase YoY. The EBITDA for the quarter was 5.2 crore, showing a 10.6% increase QoQ and a 2.0x increase YoY, with an EBITDA margin of 5.1%. Furthermore, the PAT for Q1 FY25 was 4.6 crore.

Tiger Logistics - Company Details 

Established on May 23, 2000, Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd is a prominent logistics company offering comprehensive supply chain solutions throughout Northern India. The company works in several locations, including Mumbai, Kutch, Ludhiana, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mundra, Veraval, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Pune. It provides a range of services to its clientele, including transportation, customs clearance, customs consultation, and international freight forwarding.

The company has emerged as a leader in offering both inbound and outbound logistics solutions to several big corporate and international enterprises in India and overseas. It is firmly based on the idea of providing services of the highest caliber, propelled by a wealth of knowledge and experience in delivering individualised and tailored services.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 11:49 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock below ₹100: Tiger Logistics shares jump 7% after rating upgrade

    Popular in Markets

