Small-cap stock below ₹100: Sarveshwar Foods shares are one of those small-cap stock that has been in uptrend for the last one month. In this time, this small-cap stock with a market cap of around ₹265 crore has surged from around ₹72 to ₹88 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 20 per cent return to its positional shareholders. however, in last one week, this small-cap stock has risen around 25 per cent. But, the board of directors of this FMCG company has one more stock market news. The company is going to consider stock split and issuance of bonus shares in is upcoming board meeting scheduled on 2nd August 2023.