Small-cap stock below ₹20: Gujarat Toolroom shares are one of the circuit to circuit stocks on Dalal Street . The small-cap stock priced under ₹20 has been hitting upper circuit and record high for the last five straight sessions. As per the information available on BSE website, the BSE listed stock has been hitting upper circuit since 18th September 2023.

The small-cap stock under ₹20 hit upper circuit and life-time high on Monday last week. Tuesday was stock market holiday due to Ganesh Chaturthi falling on 19th September 2023. The stock went on to lock-in upper circuit and life-time high on the follwing three session in the truncated last week. Today, Gujarat Toolroom share price once again witnessed heaby buying interest during early morning session and went on to lock-in upper circuit and life-time high of ₹19.70 apiece on BSE.

Gujarat Toolroom news

The small-cap company recently announced to foray in Dubai market. Small-cap company informed Indian exchange that its board of directors has approved investment of ₹50 crore in the Dubai market in two tranches of ₹25 crore each.

The small-cap company informed about the Dubai investment citing, "Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company. The Board Meeting started at 12.30 PM and concluded at 02.00 PM. The following is the outcome of the said meeting: 1. To explore the new market of Dubai in the sector of Precious Diamond, Stones, Gold Dore bar and Jewellery, by setting up a new wholly owned subsidiary company; 2. Company will invest ₹50.00 Crore in two trenches by way of WOS (Wholly Owned Subsidiary) — a) ₹25 crore by by March 2023, b) ₹25 crore by March 2025."

By entering Dubai's Precious market, Gujarat Toolroom is poised to tap into an industry known for its global appeal and high demand. The establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary company reflects the company's commitment to making a significant impact in this sector.

Gujarat Toolroom's revenue and profit have witnessed impressive growth in recent years. With this expansion, the company expects these figures to rise significantly. The allocation of ₹50 crore as investment capital demonstrates a long-term commitment to establishing a strong presence in Dubai's Precious market. The phased investment approach ensures that the company has the resources required to establish a solid foundation in Dubai's Precious market.

Gujarat Toolroom shares are available for trade on BSE only. Its current market cap is ₹109 crore and its current trade volume is ₹76,321 and around two hours of trade is still available during Monday deals. Its 52-week high is ₹19.70 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹2.35 per share.

