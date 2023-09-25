Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Small-cap stock below 20: BSE-listed Gujarat Toolroom shares hit life-time high on fifth day in a row. Do you own?

Small-cap stock below 20: BSE-listed Gujarat Toolroom shares hit life-time high on fifth day in a row. Do you own?

2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 01:33 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Small-cap stock under 20 has been hitting upper circuit and record high since Monday last week

Small-cap stock under 20 rupees: The board of directors of the company has decided to foray into Dubai market.

Small-cap stock below 20: Gujarat Toolroom shares are one of the circuit to circuit stocks on Dalal Street. The small-cap stock priced under 20 has been hitting upper circuit and record high for the last five straight sessions. As per the information available on BSE website, the BSE listed stock has been hitting upper circuit since 18th September 2023.

The small-cap stock under 20 hit upper circuit and life-time high on Monday last week. Tuesday was stock market holiday due to Ganesh Chaturthi falling on 19th September 2023. The stock went on to lock-in upper circuit and life-time high on the follwing three session in the truncated last week. Today, Gujarat Toolroom share price once again witnessed heaby buying interest during early morning session and went on to lock-in upper circuit and life-time high of 19.70 apiece on BSE.

Gujarat Toolroom news

The small-cap company recently announced to foray in Dubai market. Small-cap company informed Indian exchange that its board of directors has approved investment of 50 crore in the Dubai market in two tranches of 25 crore each.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The small-cap company informed about the Dubai investment citing, "Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company. The Board Meeting started at 12.30 PM and concluded at 02.00 PM. The following is the outcome of the said meeting: 1. To explore the new market of Dubai in the sector of Precious Diamond, Stones, Gold Dore bar and Jewellery, by setting up a new wholly owned subsidiary company; 2. Company will invest 50.00 Crore in two trenches by way of WOS (Wholly Owned Subsidiary) — a) 25 crore by by March 2023, b) 25 crore by March 2025."

By entering Dubai's Precious market, Gujarat Toolroom is poised to tap into an industry known for its global appeal and high demand. The establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary company reflects the company's commitment to making a significant impact in this sector.

Gujarat Toolroom's revenue and profit have witnessed impressive growth in recent years. With this expansion, the company expects these figures to rise significantly. The allocation of 50 crore as investment capital demonstrates a long-term commitment to establishing a strong presence in Dubai's Precious market. The phased investment approach ensures that the company has the resources required to establish a solid foundation in Dubai's Precious market.

Gujarat Toolroom shares are available for trade on BSE only. Its current market cap is 109 crore and its current trade volume is 76,321 and around two hours of trade is still available during Monday deals. Its 52-week high is 19.70 apiece whereas its 52-week low is 2.35 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 25 Sep 2023, 01:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.