SBC Exports share price gained on Monday despite a sharp sell-off in the Indian stock market. The small-cap stock, SBC Exports shares rose as much as 0.47% to ₹19.16 apiece on the BSE.

The gains in SBC Exports shares on the day of the stock market crash came after the company announced a receipt of work order worth ₹11.13 crore from the Higher Education Department Delhi through Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

“SBC Exports Limited wish to inform you that Work Order for providing Manpower Outsourcing Services has been awarded to us by Higher Education Department Delhi through Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University,” SBC Exports said in a regulatory filing on February 22.

The aggregate purchase order cost or the broad consideration of the said work-order is ₹11.129 crore. The time period by which the order is to be executed is two years.

SBC Exports Bonus Shares Last month, the board of directors of SBC Exports had approved the issue of bonus shares to its shareholders.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, 24th January, 2025 has considered, recommended and approved the Issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e., 1 Equity Share for every 2 equity shares held by the existing equity shareholder of the Company as on Record Date to be fixed in the meantime,” SBC Exports had said in a regulatory filing on January 24.

SBC Exports Stock Price Trend SBC Exports share price has declined by 19% over the past month and is down 30% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the last six months, the small-cap stock has fallen by 38%, while its one-year decline stands at over 19%.

However, in the long term, the penny stock has delivered strong returns, gaining 75% over the past two years and surging 1,775% over five years, making it a multibagger stock.

At 10:50 AM, SBC Exports shares were trading 0.42% higher at ₹19.15 apiece on the BSE.