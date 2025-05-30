Small-cap stock below ₹20 in focus after Q4 results 2025. Do you own?

Small-cap stock SEPC, post market trading hours on Thursday, said its consolidated profit for the fourth quarter of FY25 rose 50% year-on-year to 10.02 crore. The stock gyrated amid volatility in the Indian stock market.

Saloni Goel
Published30 May 2025, 11:02 AM IST
Small-cap stock below 20: SEPC Limited shares traded on a volatile note on Friday, May 30, following the announcement of its results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25).

The BSE Smallcap stock, having a market capitalisation of 2,800 crore, opened in the green but failed to sustain gains and slipped amid weakness in the broader market.

SEPC Q4 results

SEPC, post market trading hours on Thursday, said its consolidated profit for the fourth quarter of the fiscal 2024-25 (FY25) rose 50% year-on-year (YoY) to 10.02 crore from 6.66 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, its revenue from operations witnessed a 20% YoY decline to 117.80 crore in Q4 FY25 from 147.82 crore in Q4 FY24.

SEPC share price trend

Small-cap stock SEPC opened higher at 15.33 compared with its last close of 15. It went on to touch the day's high of 15.80. Meanwhile, its day's low stands at 14.80.

Around 10.50 am, the SEPC share price was trading 1.13% down at 14.85.

The small-cap stock has fared poorly so far in 2025, losing 30% of its value. However, it has witnessed a rebound, with the scrip gaining 12% in the past one month and 18% in the last three months.

Other developments

Earlier this month, the company announced that it had bagged an order from Bajaj Energy for the operation and maintenance of their 2 x 45 MW power plants at

Barkhera Kalan, Maqsoodpur, Khambarkhera, Utraula & Kundarki plants at Uttar Pradesh for a total order value of 18 crore.

"The execution period for these Orders is 12 Months each, and we have received the confirmation from M/s. Bajaj Energy Private Limited to proceed from 14-05-2025," the company said in an exchange filing.

Additionally, the Board of Directors and the members of the Rights Issue Committee of SEPC Limited also approved the issuance of partly paid-up equity shares of the company, by way of a rights issue up to an aggregate amount of 350 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

