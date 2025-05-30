Small-cap stock below ₹20 in focus after Q4 results 2025. Do you own?

Small-cap stock below ₹20: SEPC Limited shares traded on a volatile note on Friday, May 30, following the announcement of its results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25).

The BSE Smallcap stock, having a market capitalisation of ₹2,800 crore, opened in the green but failed to sustain gains and slipped amid weakness in the broader market.

SEPC Q4 results SEPC, post market trading hours on Thursday, said its consolidated profit for the fourth quarter of the fiscal 2024-25 (FY25) rose 50% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹10.02 crore from ₹6.66 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, its revenue from operations witnessed a 20% YoY decline to ₹117.80 crore in Q4 FY25 from ₹147.82 crore in Q4 FY24.

SEPC share price trend Small-cap stock SEPC opened higher at ₹15.33 compared with its last close of ₹15. It went on to touch the day's high of ₹15.80. Meanwhile, its day's low stands at ₹14.80.

Around 10.50 am, the SEPC share price was trading 1.13% down at ₹14.85.

The small-cap stock has fared poorly so far in 2025, losing 30% of its value. However, it has witnessed a rebound, with the scrip gaining 12% in the past one month and 18% in the last three months.

Other developments Earlier this month, the company announced that it had bagged an order from Bajaj Energy for the operation and maintenance of their 2 x 45 MW power plants at

Barkhera Kalan, Maqsoodpur, Khambarkhera, Utraula & Kundarki plants at Uttar Pradesh for a total order value of ₹18 crore.

"The execution period for these Orders is 12 Months each, and we have received the confirmation from M/s. Bajaj Energy Private Limited to proceed from 14-05-2025," the company said in an exchange filing.

Additionally, the Board of Directors and the members of the Rights Issue Committee of SEPC Limited also approved the issuance of partly paid-up equity shares of the company, by way of a rights issue up to an aggregate amount of ₹350 crore.