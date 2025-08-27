Small-cap stock below ₹20: JP Power share price to hog limelight in trade on Thursday; here's why

Jaiprakash Power share price: Small-cap stock below ₹20, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), will likely hog the limelight when the Indian stock market resumes trading after a one-day hiatus on Thursday, August 28.

The traction in the JP Group stock could come after the company said it plans to set up a solar power project at an estimated investment of ₹300 crore.

The Indian stock market remained closed today, August 27, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

JP Power Business Update The small-cap stock below ₹20 announced in an exchange filing today that the company's board has considered the proposal to explore the options for setting up of Solar PV Power Plant of approximately. 50 MW capacity at the company's existing Thermal Power Project site situated at Bina, Madhya Pradesh, i.e. 500 MW Jaypee Bina Thermal Power Plant (JBTTP).

The setting up of a power plant would need an estimated investment of ₹300 crore.

JP Power also added that the proposal is subject to such approvals as may be required, including those of lenders.

JP Power Q1 Results Meanwhile, at the end of the last month, Jaiprakash Power Ventures reported an over 20% dip in consolidated net profit to ₹278.13 crore for the June 2025 quarter compared to the year-ago period, led by lower revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹348.54 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, a BSE filing said.

Total income decreased to ₹1,630.88 crore in the quarter from ₹1,779.06 crore in the same period a year ago.

JP Power Share Price Trend JP Power share price closed the last trading session on Tuesday 3.42% lower at ₹18.06. The small-cap stock below ₹20 has lost 10% in the last one month as investors booked profit following a stellar run over the last six months.

Despite this fall, JP Power's six-month return stand at nearly 30%. Even as the stock is flat for the last one year, the small-cap stock has given multibagger returns on a longer time frame.

JP Power shares are up 137% in the last two years and 504% in five years.