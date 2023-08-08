Small-cap stock below ₹20: Nomura Singapore raises stake in FMCG share. Do you own?1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 12:21 PM IST
Singapore-based FII has raised stake in this FMCG company from 1.28% to 2.19%
Small-cap stock below ₹20: Nomura Singapore ODI has raised its stake in India's FMCG company Mishtann Foods Ltd. As per the exchange filing by the small-cap stock, Singapore-based foreign institutional investor (FII) has raised its stake from 1.28 per cent to over 2 per cent. The FMCG company informed Indian stock market bourses that the FII was holding 1,28,25,854 Mishtann Foods shares which has now gone to 2,18,82,762 company shares, which is 2.19 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.
