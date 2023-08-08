In Q4FY23, Mishtann Foods Ltd had informed Indian exchanges that Nomura Singapore had bought fresh stake in the company and raised its stake to 1.28 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. This means, Nomura Singapore is bullish on the FMCG stock that has delivered whopping return in post-Covid rally. This FMCG stock has risen from around ₹2.45 apiece levels to ₹14 apiece levels on BSE, delivering over 450 per cent return to its positional shareholders in last three years.

