Small-cap stock below ₹20, Oriental Trimex jumps 11% after FY25 business update

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below ₹20 gained more than 11% during the intraday trades on Monday. The gains for the Oriental Trimex share price were led by announcement on a FY25 business update announced by the company

Advertisement

Small-cap stock below ₹ 20 Oriental Trimex - Business Update details Small-cap stock below ₹20 Oriental Trimex, said that it has Transformed Business Operations in FY25 as its revenue surges over Fourfold in Q4

1.Oriental Trimex anticipates an annual revenue contribution in the range of ₹10 crore to ₹15 crore from the black granite mining site. The lease in favor of Oriental Trimex was officially awarded on May 21, 2025, and this covers 4.961 hectares in village of Potteru, under Motu Tehsil of Malkangiri District.

Soon, operations will start, enhancing resource ownership, cost effectiveness, and full value chain integration from distribution to quarrying. Oriental Trimex's basis for steady growth and profit stability is strengthened by this long-term asset.

Advertisement

Also Read | SpiceJet share price rises 4% as court rejects a damages claim

2. The Small-cap stock below ₹20 Oriental Trimex has opened a second showroom and warehouse in Greater Noida for its vertical division, which specializes in high-end "Rare Earth" vitrified tiles, as part of its growth plan in the building materials sector. This facility, which opened in April 2025, is ideally situated close to the future Jewar Airport and Aerotropolis. Its goal is to satisfy the growing demand for premium marble-look tiles at affordable costs.

3.The Small-cap stock below ₹20 Oriental Trimex successfully completed a rights issue worth ₹48.51 crore in September 2024.

4.After repaying ₹39.55 crore to Edelweiss, the Small-cap stock below ₹20 Oriental Trimex is nearing a debt-free status

Advertisement

Small-cap stock below ₹ 20 Oriental Trimex share price movement Small-cap stock below ₹20 Oriental Trimex share price opened at ₹12.90 on the BSE on Monday. At the time of opening, Oriental Trimex was trading higher as compared to the closing price of ₹12.19. The Small-Cap stock Oriental Trimex share price thereafter moved higher to ₹13.60, translating into intraday gains of more than 11% for the SpiceJet share price.