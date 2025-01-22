Small-cap stock below ₹20: Enbee Trade and Finance Ltd's stock hit its upper circuit on Wednesday, January 22, as the firm announced that it will actively look for fundraising opportunities in its ESG and Green Energy divisions in the upcoming quarter, according to the BSE filing.

“We are pleased to inform you that Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. is exploring opportunities in ESG-Focused Financing and Green Energy Financing as part of our strategic initiatives for the upcoming quarter,” said the company in the filing.

Financing plans According to the exchange filing, the company plans to fundraise for its renewable energy adoption, sustainable practices, and social enterprises, driving positive change in its ESG-Focused Financing business.

In the Green Energy Financing business, the company aims to finance projects in the renewable energy sector, such as solar, wind, and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure. The main focus is set to be on solar panel installations and wind energy projects.

The department will also focus on setting up EV charging stations and startups promoting green technology as per the filing.

The company's board of directors will evaluate the detailed proposal of the fundraising in the upcoming quarter results meeting. They also announced that Enbee Trade will be actively looking for partnerships with companies in the renewable energy sector.

Enbee Trade and Finance shares Enbee Trade and Finance Ltd shares closed 4.93 per cent higher at ₹13.61 after Wednesday's market session, compared to ₹12.97 at the previous market close.

Shares surged to an intraday high of ₹13.61, hitting their upper circuit today as the company disclosed its fundraiser moves. The shares traded 5 per cent over their price band, according to BSE data.

Enbee Trade's shares hit their 42-week high level at ₹23.30 on January 23, 2024, while its 52-week low level was at ₹9.29 on December 25, 2024. As of January 22, the company's market capitalisation hit ₹66.69 crore.

The shares have given investors lifetime gains of nearly 413 per cent. However, the stock has been trading 5 cents lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis after giving 41 per cent negative returns in the past year.