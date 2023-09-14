Small-cap stock below ₹20: SME share AA Plus Tradelink hits upper circuit after this order book update1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Small-ap stock below ₹20: SME company has informed Indian bourses that it has received fresh order worth ₹51 crore
Stock market today: Small-cap stock AA Plus Tradelink shares witnessed heavy buying during early morning deals and hit 5 per cent upper circuit within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today. AA Plus Tradelink share price today opened with an upside gap and hit an intraday high of ₹11.39 apiece levels on BSE, finding no seller for the stock during early morning deals on Thursday session.
