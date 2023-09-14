Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Small-cap stock below 20: SME share AA Plus Tradelink hits upper circuit after this order book update

Small-cap stock below 20: SME share AA Plus Tradelink hits upper circuit after this order book update

1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 01:40 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Small-ap stock below 20: SME company has informed Indian bourses that it has received fresh order worth 51 crore

Small-cap stock below 20: The SME IPO was launched in July 2021 and it was proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange.

Stock market today: Small-cap stock AA Plus Tradelink shares witnessed heavy buying during early morning deals and hit 5 per cent upper circuit within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today. AA Plus Tradelink share price today opened with an upside gap and hit an intraday high of 11.39 apiece levels on BSE, finding no seller for the stock during early morning deals on Thursday session.

AA Plus Tradelink news

In latest exchange communicatoin, the small-cap company has informed BSE that it has received fresh order worth 51 crore. apart from this, the company also informed BSE that it has entered a deal with CNX Corporation Limited, that intends toplace export order worth 170 crore.

The small-cap SME company informed about these order book updates citing, “We are pleased to inform you that AA Plus Trade Link Ltd has recently received a significant export order with a total value of 51,00,00,000 (510 Million Rupees). This order reaffirms our commitment to excellence and our dedication to serving our chents with top-quality products."

The SME company further informed BSE, "We are excited to share that AA Plus Trade Link Ltd has entered ‘nto a substantial business agreement with CNX Corporation Limited, a reputed commodity trading company. CNX Corporation Limited has expressed its intent to forward export orders worth a total of Rs. 1,70,00,00,000 (1.7 Billion Rupees) to AA Plus Trade Link Ltd in the coming quarters."

AA Plus Tradelink share history

The small-cap stock listed on BSE SME exchange in July 2021 on BSE SME exchange. The SME IPO was launched at 18 per share in May 2021 and it had a tepid listing as it listed on BSE SME exchange at 17.50 per share levels.

The microcap stock is available for trade on BSE only and its current trade volume on BSE is 19.60 lakh. The SME share has locked in upper circuit today and it has delivered multibagger 125 per cent return in last six months. So, this SME stock is one of those small-cap stocks that has doubled shareholders' money in 2023.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 01:43 PM IST
