Small-cap stock below ₹20 to consider stock split. Details here
Stock split 2023: The board of directors of small-cap stock below ₹20 will consider and approve proposal for stock split in its board meeting scheduled on 25th October 2023
Stock split 2023: The board of directors of Teamo Productions HQ Limited are going to consider and approve stock split in its upcoming board meeting scheduled on 25th October 2023. The small-cap company informed Indian stok market exchanges about the stock split proposal while informing about its board meeting update. In this upcoming board meeting, the small-cap company will also consider and approve Q2FY24 results and H1FY24 financials.
