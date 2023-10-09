Small-cap stock below ₹20 to consider stock split. Details here

Stock split 2023: The board of directors of Teamo Productions HQ Limited are going to consider and approve stock split in its upcoming board meeting scheduled on 25th October 2023. The small-cap company informed Indian stok market exchanges about the stock split proposal while informing about its board meeting update. In this upcoming board meeting, the small-cap company will also consider and approve Q2FY24 results and H1FY24 financials.

Teamo Production stock split 2023

The small-cap company informed Indian bourses about stock split citing, “In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at the Registered office of the Company, inter-alia the proposal for sub-division/split of Equity Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each in such manner as the Board may determine."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The small-cap company went on to add, "The company board will consider, approve and take on record the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023 and limited review report submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company thereon."

Stocks to buy this week: RIL, DLF, Bajaj Finance, Titan among 12 technical picks

It should be noted that board of directors of the small-cap company is going to sit for the first time after changing its name from GI Engineering Solutions Ltd to Teamo Priductions HQ Ltd. The company changed its name last month after informing the Indian exchanges.

In its exchange filing at the end of September 2023, the small-cap company said, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana have issued fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name from GI Engineering Solutions Limited to Teamo Productions HQ Limited on September 26, 2023 subsequent to company’s shareholders approval obtained by means of passing Special Resolution through recently concluded Postal Ballot process."

ONGC shares gain as crude prices surge on Israel-Hamas tensions

This small-cap stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. Its market cap is ₹99 crore. Its current trade volume on NSE is around 1.23 lakh and near two hours of trade is still available during Monday deals. The small-cap stock has made 52-week high of ₹33.15 and 52-week low of ₹4.66 apiece on NSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!