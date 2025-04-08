Smallcap stock below ₹20: Zee Media shares to be in focus on Wednesday after THIS fundraising announcement

Smallcap stock below ₹20: Shares of Zee Media Corporation Ltd will be in focus during the next market session on Wednesday, April 9, after the leading mass media and news broadcasting company announced earlier today that it will raise funds via foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) on a private placement basis.
Zee Media Corporation announced that the opening of the issuance of FCCBs is set for today, i.e., April 8, 2025, and the conversion price is fixed at Rs. 13.50 per equity share (including equity premium of ₹12.50, based on the pricing formula.
