Mint Market

Smallcap stock below ₹20: Zee Media shares to be in focus on Wednesday after THIS fundraising announcement

  • Smallcap stock below 20: Zee Media shares will be in focus tomorrow after the fundraising announcement today

Nikita Prasad
Published8 Apr 2025, 08:36 PM IST
Advertisement
FILE PHOTO: Zee Entertainment logo is displayed in this illustration taken, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)

Smallcap stock below 20: Shares of Zee Media Corporation Ltd will be in focus during the next market session on Wednesday, April 9, after the leading mass media and news broadcasting company announced earlier today that it will raise funds via foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) on a private placement basis.

Advertisement

Zee Media Corporation announced that the opening of the issuance of FCCBs is set for today, i.e., April 8, 2025, and the conversion price is fixed at Rs. 13.50 per equity share (including equity premium of 12.50, based on the pricing formula.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmallcap stock below ₹20: Zee Media shares to be in focus on Wednesday after THIS fundraising announcement
First Published:8 Apr 2025, 08:36 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App