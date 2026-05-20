Small-cap stock below ₹200: Jay Bharat Maruti share price hits 20% upper circuit after Q4 results

Jay Bharat Maruti share price hit 20% upper circuit of ₹103.24 apiece on BSE Wednesday after the company reported strong Q4 results. The rally in the small-cap stock came despite a broad weakness in the Indian stock market today.
Auto components and equipment maker Jay Bharat Maruti reported a three-fold jump in its net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, with improved margins.
The company’s consolidated net profit in Q4FY26 surged 287% to ₹79.59 crore from ₹20.56 crore in the year-ago period. The company has recognized the positive impact of the revised tax rate worth ₹36.79 crore in this quarter.
Revenue from operations in the March quarter grew 25.44% to ₹766.01 crore from ₹610.65 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
At the operational level, EBITDA increased 57.53% to ₹91.90 crore from ₹58.34 crore, YoY.
The board of directors of Jay Bharat Maruti also recommended a final dividend of ₹0.70 per share on fully paid up equity shares having face value of ₹2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.
Jay Bharat Maruti share price has confirmed a strong range breakout with a bullish gap-up move, supported by an exceptional volume surge of over 700% versus the 50-day average, signalling aggressive participation and institutional accumulation, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.
“The sharp expansion in both price and volume indicates a decisive shift in momentum after a prolonged consolidation phase. Price structure now favours continuation on the upside, with the breakout zone expected to act as immediate support on any pullback. Jay Bharat Maruti stock price is heading toward the ₹115 zone, which stands as the next major resistance and near-term target,” said Jain.
According to him, a sustained trade above the breakout level will be crucial to maintain bullish momentum and avoid a gap-fill reversal.
Jay Bharat Maruti share price has gained 10% in one month and has risen 13% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The smallcap stock has surged 49% in one year and has delivered over 62% returns over the past five years.
At 9:55 AM, Jay Bharat Maruti share price was still locked at 20% upper circuit of ₹103.24 apiece on the BSE.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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