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Small-cap stock below ₹200: Jay Bharat Maruti share price hits 20% upper circuit after Q4 results

Jay Bharat Maruti share price has gained 10% in one month and has risen 13% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The smallcap stock has surged 49% in one year and has delivered over 62% returns over the past five years.

Ankit Gohel
Published20 May 2026, 09:57 AM IST
Jay Bharat Maruti board also recommended a final dividend of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>0.70 per share for FY26.
Jay Bharat Maruti board also recommended a final dividend of ₹0.70 per share for FY26.(Image: Pixabay)
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Jay Bharat Maruti share price hit 20% upper circuit of 103.24 apiece on BSE Wednesday after the company reported strong Q4 results. The rally in the small-cap stock came despite a broad weakness in the Indian stock market today.

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Auto components and equipment maker Jay Bharat Maruti reported a three-fold jump in its net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, with improved margins.

The company’s consolidated net profit in Q4FY26 surged 287% to 79.59 crore from 20.56 crore in the year-ago period. The company has recognized the positive impact of the revised tax rate worth 36.79 crore in this quarter.

Revenue from operations in the March quarter grew 25.44% to 766.01 crore from 610.65 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

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At the operational level, EBITDA increased 57.53% to 91.90 crore from 58.34 crore, YoY.

The board of directors of Jay Bharat Maruti also recommended a final dividend of 0.70 per share on fully paid up equity shares having face value of 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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Technical Outlook

Jay Bharat Maruti share price has confirmed a strong range breakout with a bullish gap-up move, supported by an exceptional volume surge of over 700% versus the 50-day average, signalling aggressive participation and institutional accumulation, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“The sharp expansion in both price and volume indicates a decisive shift in momentum after a prolonged consolidation phase. Price structure now favours continuation on the upside, with the breakout zone expected to act as immediate support on any pullback. Jay Bharat Maruti stock price is heading toward the 115 zone, which stands as the next major resistance and near-term target,” said Jain.

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According to him, a sustained trade above the breakout level will be crucial to maintain bullish momentum and avoid a gap-fill reversal.

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Jay Bharat Maruti Share Price Performance

Jay Bharat Maruti share price has gained 10% in one month and has risen 13% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The smallcap stock has surged 49% in one year and has delivered over 62% returns over the past five years.

At 9:55 AM, Jay Bharat Maruti share price was still locked at 20% upper circuit of 103.24 apiece on the BSE.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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