Small-cap stock below ₹200 jumps 5% as board to consider stock split on THIS date

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below 200 gained around 5% in the morning trades on Tuesday as the board is set to consider a stock split on THIS date. Check details about Mini Diamonds (India) Limited

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated19 Aug 2025, 10:57 AM IST
Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 jumps 5%
Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below ₹200 jumps 5%

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below 200 gained around 5% in the morning trades on Tuesday as the board is set to consider a stock split on THIS date. Check details about Mini Diamonds (India) Limited

 

Small-cap stock below 200: Mini Diamonds (India) Limited board meeting dates

Mini Diamonds (India) initiated the exchanges on Tuesday, 19 August 2025, about its board meeting schedule. The board meeting of Mini Diamonds (India) is for considering the subdivision of shares.

 

Also Read | Power Grid, Natco among 5 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 19 August 2025

As per the release on the BSE by Mini Diamonds (India), the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, September 08, 2025, to consider the proposal of sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the Company

The Board of Directors will propose dividing and splitting existing equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10/- each, subject to Member approval and regulatory/statutory approvals (if applicable).

Also Read | Stock market today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday—19 August 2025

Small-cap stock below 200: Mini Diamonds (India) Limited other developments

On August 11, 2025, Mini Diamonds (India) received an export order for lab-grown cut and polished diamonds worth USD 215,000 (roughly 18,296,500) from a famous overseas client in Hong Kong.

MDIL has been making strong strides across Far East countries and now adds Hong Kong to its growing list of markets with a $ 21,50,000 export order for its lab-grown cut and polished diamonds.

Also Read | Reliance share price rises over 2%, gains 15% YTD; should investors buy?

Small-cap stock below 200: Mini Diamonds (India) Limited share price movement

Mini Diamonds (India) Limited share price opened at 172 , on the BSE on Monday. At the time of opening, the Mini Diamonds (India) Limited share price was around 0.065% higher compared to the previous trading session's closing price of 166.60. The Mini Diamonds (India) Limited share price thereafter rose to intraday highs of 179.95, which meant gains of around 8% during the intraday trades for the Mini Diamonds (India) share price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Indian Stock MarketsMini Diamonds IndiaSmall CapSmall Cap StockStock Split
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock below ₹200 jumps 5% as board to consider stock split on THIS date
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.