Small-cap stock below ₹200 jumps 5% as board to consider stock split on THIS date

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below ₹200 gained around 5% in the morning trades on Tuesday as the board is set to consider a stock split on THIS date. Check details about Mini Diamonds (India) Limited

Small-cap stock below ₹ 200: Mini Diamonds (India) Limited board meeting dates Mini Diamonds (India) initiated the exchanges on Tuesday, 19 August 2025, about its board meeting schedule. The board meeting of Mini Diamonds (India) is for considering the subdivision of shares.

As per the release on the BSE by Mini Diamonds (India), the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, September 08, 2025, to consider the proposal of sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the Company

The Board of Directors will propose dividing and splitting existing equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10/- each, subject to Member approval and regulatory/statutory approvals (if applicable).

Small-cap stock below ₹ 200: Mini Diamonds (India) Limited other developments On August 11, 2025, Mini Diamonds (India) received an export order for lab-grown cut and polished diamonds worth USD 215,000 (roughly ₹18,296,500) from a famous overseas client in Hong Kong.

MDIL has been making strong strides across Far East countries and now adds Hong Kong to its growing list of markets with a $ 21,50,000 export order for its lab-grown cut and polished diamonds.

Small-cap stock below ₹ 200: Mini Diamonds (India) Limited share price movement Mini Diamonds (India) Limited share price opened at 172 , on the BSE on Monday. At the time of opening, the Mini Diamonds (India) Limited share price was around 0.065% higher compared to the previous trading session's closing price of ₹166.60. The Mini Diamonds (India) Limited share price thereafter rose to intraday highs of ₹179.95, which meant gains of around 8% during the intraday trades for the Mini Diamonds (India) share price.

