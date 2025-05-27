Small-cap stock below ₹200 jumps despite stock market crash. Do you own?

Small-cap stock below ₹200: Standard Glass Lining Technology share price traded over 2% higher on Tuesday despite weakness in the Indian stock market today. Standard Glass Lining shares gained as much as 2.76% to ₹183.75 apiece on the BSE. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 declined over 0.8% each.

Standard Glass Lining Technology share price rise today follows a 5.7% rally in the previous session. The small-cap stock has been on a decent upward momentum as it has surged 40% in the past 12 sessions.

The company last week had announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25 and full financial year 2024-2025. Here’s a look at Standard Glass Lining Technology Q4 results 2025:

Standard Glass Lining Q4 Results 2025 Standard Glass Lining reported a standalone net profit of ₹10.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, recording a growth of 7.95% from ₹9.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year.

The company’s standalone revenue from operations in Q4FY25 declined 14.76% to ₹55.75 crore from ₹65.40 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

For the full year, net profit increased 8.61% to ₹28.65 crore from ₹26.38 crore, while revenue dropped 6.28% to ₹196.31 crore from ₹209.47 crore, YoY.

The company has planned capex of ₹130 crore over the next 2-3 years.

“We are entering an exciting growth phase, driven by new technologies and high-performance equipment for regulated global markets. Our partnerships with GL Hakko Japan and IPP USA are translating into real commercial traction. With a robust order book, new product lines, and continued investment in infrastructure and innovation, the future of SGLTL is bright and transformational,” said Nageswara Rao Kandula, Managing Director, Standard Glass Lining Technology.

Standard Glass Lining Share Price Performance Standard Glass Lining share price has rallied 26% in one month and the small-cap stock has gained 37% in three months.

Standard Glass Lining Technology made its stock market debut on January 13, 2025. The small-cap stock was listed at ₹172 on NSE, a premium of 22.8% over the issue price of ₹140. On BSE, Standard Glass Lining shares were listed with 25.71% premium at ₹176 apiece.

Standard Glass Lining shares are trading moderately higher than their listing price, and up 31% from its IPO price. The small-cap stock touched a record high of ₹213.80 apiece on 16 January 2025, and a low of ₹123.90 on 4 March 2025.

At 10:15 AM, Standard Glass Lining share price was trading 0.56% higher at ₹179.80 apiece on the BSE.

