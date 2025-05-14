Small-cap stock below ₹200 Standard Glass, jumps after THIS business update

Stock Market today: Small-cap stock below ₹200 Standard Glass, saw a sharp jump during intraday trades on Wednesday . Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd announced this business update. Check here for details

Standard Glass Lining Technology- Recent Business Update Small-cap stock below ₹200 Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd in its intimation the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE Ltd (Bombay Stock Exchange) on Wednesday 14 May 2025, about new product launch. As per Small-cap stock below ₹200 Standard Glass said that that the Company is launching a new product, which is Glass Lined Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers, effective from May 14, 2025.

The product referred to by Standard Glass Lining Technology has been developed in collaboration with AGI Group, Japan, utilizing their advanced technology. It is designed to overcome the limitations of conventional graphite heat exchangers by providing enhanced durability, corrosion resistance, and operational safety for critical process applications, said Standard Glass Lining Technology.

Also Read | BEL share price jumps after THIS claim by defence PSU in Operation Sindoor

The company also highlighted that this historic partnership gives Standard Glass Lining Technology, a 20-year exclusive license to manufacture and sell GL HAKKO's top-notch glass-lined shell and tube heat exchangers in India. This is an extremely important development that places Standard Glass Lining Technology on the worldwide innovation map in this industry.

Also Read | India-Pakistan crisis fuels Dassault Aviation share price near record high

Small-cap stock below ₹200 Standard Glass Lining Technology highlighted that India’s pharmaceutical and chemical industries have long relied on graphite heat exchangers—an aging technology known for particle contamination and batch failures. In contrast, glass-lined shell and tube heat exchangers deliver superior durability, corrosion resistance, and process safety, representing a game-changing upgrade for critical process applications.

Small-cap stock below ₹ 200 Standard Glass Lining Technology share price movement Small-cap stock below ₹200 Standard Glass Lining Technology share price opened at ₹156.10 on the BSE on Wednesday. At the time of opening Standard Glass share price was higher more than 2% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹152.90. Standard Glass share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of ₹162.75,, which meant strong gains of more than 6% during the intraday trades.