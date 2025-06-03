Small-cap stock below ₹25 jumps despite weak trends in Indian stock market; here's why

Small-cap stock Blue Cloud Softech Solutions was locked in its 2 percent upper circuit at ₹23.04 on Tuesday, June 3, in an otherwise subdued market session. The rally followed the company’s announcement that its Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, June 5, 2025, to deliberate on key fundraising initiatives, including a preferential issue of securities.

In a filing with the BSE, the company said the meeting is scheduled to be held at 5:00 PM, with the primary agenda being the raising of funds via the issuance of securities on a preferential basis, subject to regulatory and statutory approvals. The move is expected to help the company strengthen its capital base and support its ongoing expansion strategy.

The company also mentioned that it would release a separate notice convening a general meeting or postal ballot process to seek shareholders' approval for the proposed fundraising activity. Additionally, the Board will consider any other matters with the permission of the Chair.

Q4 Performance The fundraising announcement comes close on the heels of the company’s March 2025 quarter results, which showed a significant jump in profitability. Net profit surged 51.98 percent year-on-year to ₹13.04 crore, compared to ₹8.58 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. However, sales dropped 13.83 percent to ₹183.62 crore from ₹213.09 crore a year ago.

For the full financial year ended March 2025, net profit skyrocketed 175.31 percent to ₹44.27 crore, up from ₹16.08 crore in FY24. Annual sales also increased substantially by 58.68 percent to ₹796.86 crore, as compared to ₹502.19 crore in the year ended March 2024.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Stock Performance Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has delivered multibagger long-term returns, rewarding shareholders with gains of over 230 percent in the past five years. However, recent months have been volatile. Over the last one-year period, the stock has declined more than 49 percent, reflecting investor caution and broader market trends.

In May 2025, the smallcap stock made a strong comeback, surging over 34 percent after enduring nine straight months of losses between August 2024 and April 2025.

The stock touched its 52-week high of ₹130.50 on July 29, 2024, and slumped to a 52-week low of ₹14.95 on April 17, 2025.